Phillies' Maikel Franco: Back in starting role

Franco will bat eighth and play third base Saturday against the Reds.

Adam Haseley's debut Tuesday sent Franco to a bench role, with Scott Kingery moving in to third base. With Haseley now on the injured list with a groin strain, Kingery moves back to center field, opening up regular at-bats for Franco again. He'll have to hit better than the .209/.283/.393 line he's produced thus far if he's to remain in the role long-term.

