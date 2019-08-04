Phillies' Maikel Franco: Banished to minors
Franco was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Franco has been the Phillies' primary third baseman for most of the season, but he'll head to Triple-A since he has a .222/.276/.361 slash line in 73 games since the start of May. The 26-year-old's lack of versatility makes him an unappealing bench option, so he'll skip a reduced role and go straight to the minors. Brad Miller (hip) was activated off the injured list in a corresponding move and figures to see some time at the hot corner in his place, though Scott Kingery is starting Sunday's contest.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have plenty to choose from. They come with...
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...