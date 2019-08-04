Phillies' Maikel Franco: Banished to minors

Franco was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Franco has been the Phillies' primary third baseman for most of the season, but he'll head to Triple-A since he has a .222/.276/.361 slash line in 73 games since the start of May. The 26-year-old's lack of versatility makes him an unappealing bench option, so he'll skip a reduced role and go straight to the minors. Brad Miller (hip) was activated off the injured list in a corresponding move and figures to see some time at the hot corner in his place, though Scott Kingery is starting Sunday's contest.

