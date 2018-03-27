Phillies' Maikel Franco: Batting sixth in Opening Day preview

Franco will start at third base and bat sixth in Tuesday's exhibition against the Pirates.

The lineup includes all of the Phillies' projected Opening Day regulars, save for Aaron Altherr, who is serving as the designated hitter and batting fifth. With that in mind, Franco could move up a spot in the order Thursday against the Braves if Nick Williams and Odubel Herrera remain in the lineup over Altherr, which would position the 25-year-old right behind slugger Rhys Hoskins. Though Franco should benefit from the Phillies' improved run-scoring and run-producing context in 2017 following the late-season emergence of Hoskins and the winter pickup of on-base machine Carlos Santana, Franco could see fewer plate appearances with top prospect Scott Kingery slated to open the campaign with the big club. Kingery will likely be limited to a utility role initially that affords him a few starts per week at the hot corner, second base and in the outfield. If Kingery proves to be a quick study at the plate and worthy of a full-time gig in the infield, Franco or Cesar Hernandez could hit the bench more frequently.