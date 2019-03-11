Phillies' Maikel Franco: Battling flu
Franco has been battling the flu in recent days, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
The illness explains why Franco has been out of the lineup for several days. He's gone 5-for-25 with one homer so far this spring.
More News
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Not locked in as starter•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Inks contract with Phillies•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Sits out season finale•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Still out Saturday•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Sits Friday against Braves•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Takes seat Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring update: Roster moves, inuries
Catch up on the latest spring news from the weekend, and see what it means as you get ready...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...