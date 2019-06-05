Phillies' Maikel Franco: Belts homer as pinch hitter

Franco came off the bench to hit a solo home run in a victory over San Diego on Tuesday.

Relegated to a bench role with the ascension of Scott Kingery, Franco made the most of his lone at-bat Tuesday with a 402-foot blast to left field in the eighth inning. It was only his second home run since April 26 and his ninth overall this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories