Phillies' Maikel Franco: Benched for third time in four games

Franco is out of the lineup Monday against the Marlins, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

With Franco on the bench for the third time in four games, it appears he may have surrendered his everyday role to Scott Kingery, who will be included in the lineup Monday for the fifth time in six contests. Since Aug. 19, Franco has produced just four hits in 36 at-bats, resulting in his season batting average falling from .282 to .267.