Phillies' Maikel Franco: Blasts 13th homer

Franco went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Mets.

With Scott Kingery needed in the outfield, Franco has started 11 of the last 12 games and found his stroke again in the process, slashing .366/.422/.683 over that stretch with four homers and nine RBI. The 26-year-old is now up to 13 home runs and 41 RBI through 81 games on the year, but his .714 OPS remains disappointing.

