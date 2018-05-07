Phillies' Maikel Franco: Bumped up to cleanup
Franco is hitting cleanup Monday against the Giants.
Prior to Monday's game, Franco had batted primarily in the sixth spot, with a handful of starts hitting fifth or seventh. Aaron Altherr, who had hit fourth in five of the last six games, gets the day of Monday, so Franco's stay in the cleanup spot could be temporary. The third baseman's .283/.321/.535 line easily outpaces Altherr's .205/.317/.375, though, so it's possible he could find himself cleaning up more often going forward.
