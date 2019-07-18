Phillies' Maikel Franco: Cleared to return
Franco (groin) will start at third base and bat seventh Thursday against the Dodgers, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Though a groin issue was cited as the reason behind Franco's absence from the lineup the past two days, Lauber notes that the 26-year-old's failure to run out a grounder in Monday's series opener likely contributed to him being benched Tuesday. The slick conditions Wednesday may have prompted the Phillies to give Franco an additional day off, but he was still summoned from the bench as a pinch hitter in the 7-2 loss. After checking out fine, he'll reclaim his usual post at third base as the Phillies wrap up their homestand.
