Phillies' Maikel Franco: Clubs 20th home run

Franco went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday afternoon's 24-4 loss to the Mets.

The Phillies scored four runs off four solo shots in what was certainly a game to forget. On the bright side, Franco has reached the 20-homer mark for the third straight season with an .804 OPS in just 400 plate appearances. With a strong push down the stretch, the 25-year-old could surpass his career high of 25 homers set in 2016.

