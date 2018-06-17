Phillies' Maikel Franco: Collects four RBI Sunday

Franco went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and four RBI in a 10-9 win over Milwaukee on Sunday.

Franco was silent in June, hitting just .125 (3-for-24) prior to Sunday's outburst. He also hadn't hit a home run since May 26 or recorded an RBI since May 29. On the season, the 25-year-old owns a .247/.293/.424 triple-slash with nine long balls and 36 RBI.