Phillies' Maikel Franco: Collects two RBI

Franco went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 12-9 win over the Marlins.

Franco came up with the bases loaded during the fifth inning and brought home a pair of runs with a single, providing the Phillies with a 7-1 lead. The 26-year-old is slashing .271/.360/.542 with seven home runs and 22 RBI and has struck out only eight times in 111 plate appearances.