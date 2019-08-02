Phillies' Maikel Franco: Day off Friday

Franco is not starting Friday against the White Sox.

Franco is seemingly always one cold streak away from falling out of the Phillies' lineup, and his .170/.231/.191 slash line over his last 15 games certainly won't help his case. Scott Kingery could be spending more time at third base in the near future as a result of the Phillies adding Corey Dickerson at the deadline. Dickerson isn't in the lineup Friday, but Kingery nonetheless finds himself at the hot corner, with Roman Quinn starting in center field.

