Phillies' Maikel Franco: Day off Wednesday

Franco is not starting Wednesday against Arizona, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Franco has been on a tear recently, hitting .317 with five homers and a .936 OPS over his last 15 games, cementing himself as a Phillies regular after seeming to be on the way out earlier in the season. He'll get a rest Wednesday, with Scott Kingery coming in at shortstop, bumping Asdrubal Cabrera over to third base.

