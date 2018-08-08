Phillies' Maikel Franco: Day off Wednesday
Franco is not starting Wednesday against Arizona, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Franco has been on a tear recently, hitting .317 with five homers and a .936 OPS over his last 15 games, cementing himself as a Phillies regular after seeming to be on the way out earlier in the season. He'll get a rest Wednesday, with Scott Kingery coming in at shortstop, bumping Asdrubal Cabrera over to third base.
More News
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Walk-off homer maintains division lead•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Scores twice Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Approach change driving improved performance•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Smashes two homers•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Slugs two homers•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Resting for Game 2 of doubleheader•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...