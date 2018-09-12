Phillies' Maikel Franco: Dealing with neck tightness and shoulder bruise

Franco has neck tightness and a shoulder bruise after leaving Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Franco flipped over the railing and into the third-base camera well trying to catch a foul, but was able to walk off the field and looks to have avoided serious injury. The 26-year-old should be considered day-to-day for now, but it wouldn't be surprising for him to be held out of Wednesday's lineup, especially with the scheduled off day to follow Thursday.

