Phillies' Maikel Franco: Dealing with sore wrist

Franco is dealing with a sore right wrist and doesn't expect to play Tuesday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

This better explains his absence from the starting lineup for three of the last four games. Franco noted that it hurts when he squeezes or swings a bat. The infielder underwent an X-ray on Sunday, though the results came back negative and Franco said he doesn't believe the issue is anything serious, according to Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer. He should be considered day-to-day. Scott Kingery figures to hold down the hot corner in Franco's absence.