Phillies' Maikel Franco: Delivers two-run homer

Franco went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Mets.

Franco took Edwin Diaz deep in the ninth inning to tie the game at three. It was his 12th homer of the season, and third in his past four games. He had been in an ugly slump prior to this strong run, and had lost playing time as a result. While this hot stretch could change that trend and buy him more playing time, Franco still owns a subpar .221/.291/.413 line across 265 plate appearances for the season.

