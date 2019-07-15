Phillies' Maikel Franco: Delivers walkoff homer

Franco went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored Sunday against the Nationals.

Franco came through with one of the biggest hits of the day, launching a solo home run to left center in the bottom of the ninth to send his team home happy. The 26-year-old is off to a hot start to the second half of the season, going 6-for-10 with two homers and three RBI over three contests.