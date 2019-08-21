Phillies' Maikel Franco: Doubles, triples for Lehigh Valley
Franco (hand) went 2-for-5 with a double, a triple and an RBI in Triple-A Lehigh Valley's loss to Syracuse on Tuesday.
This was Franco's second game back from a stint on the 7-day IL due to a bruised left hand. He went 0-for-4 in his return Monday and is now 3-for-16 with a walk and two strikeouts in four games with Lehigh Valley since his demotion earlier this month. Now that he's healthy, Franco could return to the Phillies in September, though it's not a lock. Philadelphia could opt to DFA him, since he's not going to be tendered a contract for 2020 anyway.
