Phillies' Maikel Franco: Drives in a pair Tuesday

Franco went 2-for-5 with a double and a pair of RBI in Tuesday's win over the Braves.

Franco was just 1-for-16 in his last four games coming into Tuesday's tilt, so the multi-hit effort was a much need slump-buster. Heading into Tuesday, Franco had a lowly .212 BABIP, so a slight uptick in that area should also help the 25-year-old get back on track.