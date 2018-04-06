Phillies' Maikel Franco: Drives in four Thursday

Franco went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple and four RBI Thursday against the Marlins.

Franco put together a performance that the Phillies and fantasy owners alike have been waiting on for quite some time Thursday. After starting the season sluggishly and losing playing time to Scott Kingery, Franco hit his first two extra-base hits of the campaign off Jarlin Garcia. With the increased depth on the big-league roster this season, Franco needs to rebound from a disappointing 2017 to avoid losing playing time.