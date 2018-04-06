Phillies' Maikel Franco: Drives in four
Franco went 3-for-4 with a home run, one triple, one run scored and four RBI Thursday against the Marlins.
Franco put together a performance that the Phillies and fantasy owners alike have been waiting on for quite some time Thursday. After starting the season sluggishly and losing playing time to Scott Kingery, Franco hit his first two extra-base hits of the campaign off Jarlin Garcia. The major question now-- and throughout the season-- will be if Franco will have the opportunity to follow up his performance when the Phillies take on the Marlins Friday.
