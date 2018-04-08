Phillies' Maikel Franco: Drives in six

Franco went 2-for-4 with a home run, double, six RBI and three runs scored Saturday against the Marlins.

Franco has been in the lineup for three consecutive games and has made his case for consistent playing time, going 5-for-12 with two home runs, 10 RBI and four runs scored in that span. It remains to be seen how playing time will shake out, but it appears that both Phillies' infielders and outfielders will be on a rotation of playing time in the early portions of the season.