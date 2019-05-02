Phillies' Maikel Franco: Drives in three
Franco went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Tigers.
Franco played a large role in the Phillies' offensive output Wednesday, highlighted by a three-RBI triple in the seventh inning. Though he has cooled off since a scorching start to the season, he's still managed four extra-base hits in his past 10 games. He also remains well ahead of his disappointing 2018 season as he is locked into everyday at-bats and is slugging .514 across 122 plate appearances.
