Phillies' Maikel Franco: Drives in three

Franco went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Tigers.

Franco played a large role in the Phillies' offensive output Wednesday, highlighted by a three-RBI triple in the seventh inning. Though he has cooled off since a scorching start to the season, he's still managed four extra-base hits in his past 10 games. He also remains well ahead of his disappointing 2018 season as he is locked into everyday at-bats and is slugging .514 across 122 plate appearances.