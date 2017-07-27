Phillies' Maikel Franco: Ends four-game skid with homer

Franco went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer against the Astros on Wednesday.

He'd gone 0-for-15 over the past four games, so this was a welcome change of pace. Despite that skid, Franco has actually been posting much-improved numbers since early July -- over his last 20 games, he owns an .835 OPS along with five homers, 16 RBI and 13 runs. That's more like what fantasy owners were looking for on draft day, and if he can keep it up, he'll provide solid value down the stretch and improve his stock for next season.