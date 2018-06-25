Phillies' Maikel Franco: Exits with undisclosed injury
Franco left Sunday's game against the Nationals with an apparent injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
He slipped on the first base bag in the top half of the eighth inning, and while he stayed in initially, he was not at third base in the bottom half of the inning. The injury apparently looked pretty bad, but there is no diagnosis at this point. He was replaced by Mitch Walding at third base.
