Phillies' Maikel Franco: Fades to bench role

Franco is out of the lineup for a fourth straight game Sunday against the Brewers, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

With Franco sitting three times against right-handed pitching and once against a lefty, it appears safe to conclude that he's surrendered his everyday gig at third base to J.P. Crawford, who was activated from the disabled list Wednesday. While neither Crawford (.569 OPS) nor Kingery (.593) have excelled at the plate this season, both are younger, toolsier options than Franco that offer more value defensively and on the basepaths. Despite his superior power production, Franco's lack of a diverse skill set -- along with his 3-for-23 slump at the plate since May 30 -- looks like it will force him to settle for a bench role for the time being.