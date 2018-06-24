Phillies' Maikel Franco: Four hits in Saturday's win
Franco went 4-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Nationals.
He came into the game hitting only .162 (6-for-37) in June, but Franco came close to doubling his hit total on the month in one afternoon. His .255/.297/.425 slash line on the season remains lackluster, however, and while J.P. Crawford (hand) won't be back until after the All-Star break, Franco will need to turn things around in dramatic fashion to keep hold of a starting job once Crawford is 100 percent.
