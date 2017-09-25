Phillies' Maikel Franco: Goes deep in Sunday's win
Franco went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Sunday's 2-0 win at Atlanta.
Franco launched a solo shot off rookie lefty Luiz Gohara to break a scoreless tie in the fifth inning. Seven of his 21 home runs this season have come against left-handed pitching even though he has almost 300 more plate appearances against righties. Franco's done well to cross the 20-homer mark in consecutive seasons despite seeing his line drop off to .231/.283/.400 this year.
