Phillies' Maikel Franco: Headed for MRI

Franco will undergo an MRI on his right wrist in the coming days, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Franco, who has been dealing with a sore wrist recently, is out of the lineup Tuesday for the fourth time in five games. While an X-ray over the weekend came back negative, continued soreness has prompted the Phillies to send him for additional testing. Asdrubal Cabrera is starting at third base Tuesday, with Scott Kingery covering shortstop.