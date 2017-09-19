Phillies' Maikel Franco: Heads to bench Tuesday
Franco is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.
Franco is slashing .321/.345/.509 with a 10.9 percent strikeout rate in 15 games this month, but he'll head to the bench as the Phillies continue to make room for J.P. Crawford around the infield. Crawford is starting at third base and batting seventh in his stead.
