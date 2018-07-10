Phillies' Maikel Franco: Hits 11th homer

Franco went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo homer in the first half of Monday's doubleheader against the Mets. He went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in the nightcap.

The homer was a fourth-inning shot off Zack Wheeler, tying the game (which the Phillies would eventually lose in extra innings). Franco's season line now sits at .271/.320/.455, bringing his wRC+ to a slightly above-average 102. That's not a great number for a starting third baseman, but it's the first time he's been an above-average hitter since 2015. It's also a significantly better offensive output than J.P. Crawford (81 wRC+) and Scott Kingery (64 wRC+), which could give Franco a playing-time edge on the left side of the infield once Crawford returns from his hand injury.