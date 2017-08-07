Phillies' Maikel Franco: Hits 17th homer

Franco went 2-for-4 with a solo homer Sunday in Colorado.

Franco's second-inning homer was the only damage against starter Jeff Hoffman in his seven innings of work. The third baseman has taken a step back after last season despite this strong effort, as his .230/.285/.407 line is down across the board compared to his .255/.306/.427 output in 2016.

