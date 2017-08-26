Phillies' Maikel Franco: Hits 18th homer of 2017 on Friday
Franco went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs Friday against the Cubs.
Franco's 18th bomb of the season was fairly meaningless, as it came in the eighth inning of an easy win for the Phillies. Despite the solid performance, he's disappointed fantasy owners with his .223/.277/.391 slash line this year.
