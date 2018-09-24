Phillies' Maikel Franco: Hits bench Monday

Franco is not in the lineup Monday against the Rockies, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Franco returned to the lineup over the weekend after missing some time with a neck injury, going 2-for-7 with a walk and a run scored in a pair of starts. He'll head back to the bench for Monday's series opener as the Phillies look to ease him back into action, with Carlos Santana covering the hot corner in his stead.