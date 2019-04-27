Phillies' Maikel Franco: Hits seventh home run
Franco went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in a 4-0 victory against the Marlins on Friday.
This was his first bomb since April 16, but Franco does have 12 extra-base hits -- including seven homers -- this season. He's batting .261 but because of all the extra-base hits, Franco owns a .543 slugging percentage. He also has 20 RBI and 13 runs in 92 at-bats this season.
