Phillies' Maikel Franco: Hits solo home run
Franco went 2-for-3 with a solo home run Sunday against the Nationals.
Franco took Carlos Torres deep in the eighth inning to record his sixth home run of the season. It was his fourth home run in his past eight starts and he is now slugging .535 in 99 at-bats this season. While he entered the season as an afterthought after two disappointing seasons, Franco has enjoyed a renaissance in the early going.
