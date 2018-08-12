Phillies' Maikel Franco: Hits solo homer

Franco went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's win over the Padres.

The 25-year-old has been hot since the All-Star break, batting .304 with six homers (79 at-bats). There was some uncertainty about Franco's future coming into the season, but he's reestablished himself and should continue to play close to every day over the remainder of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories