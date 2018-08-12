Phillies' Maikel Franco: Hits solo homer
Franco went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's win over the Padres.
The 25-year-old has been hot since the All-Star break, batting .304 with six homers (79 at-bats). There was some uncertainty about Franco's future coming into the season, but he's reestablished himself and should continue to play close to every day over the remainder of the season.
More News
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Day off Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Walk-off homer maintains division lead•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Scores twice Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Approach change driving improved performance•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Smashes two homers•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Slugs two homers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...