Phillies' Maikel Franco: Hits third home run
Franco went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Braves.
Franco provided the sole source of offense for the Phillies with his fifth inning home run of the season, coming off Mike Foltynewicz. With Scott Kingery's recent struggles at the plate, Franco has seen more consistent at-bats. However, he has largely failed to take advantage as his home run Saturday was his first extra-base hit since April 17. He should continue to see at-bats consistently in the short-term, especially if J.P. Crawford's MRI reveals any serious damage.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...