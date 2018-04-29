Phillies' Maikel Franco: Hits third home run

Franco went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Braves.

Franco provided the sole source of offense for the Phillies with his fifth inning home run of the season, coming off Mike Foltynewicz. With Scott Kingery's recent struggles at the plate, Franco has seen more consistent at-bats. However, he has largely failed to take advantage as his home run Saturday was his first extra-base hit since April 17. He should continue to see at-bats consistently in the short-term, especially if J.P. Crawford's MRI reveals any serious damage.