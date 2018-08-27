Phillies' Maikel Franco: Hits two-run shot

Franco went 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run homer in Sunday's win over the Blue Jays.

Franco's homer, his 22nd of the year, came in the third inning off starter Marco Estrada. He's now just three shy of his career-high of 25, set back in 2016. After an excellent July in which the third baseman hit .330/.378/.593, Franco has cooled off a bit in August, but he's still hit a solid .268 with five homers.