Phillies' Maikel Franco: Homers again in second game

Franco went 2-for-3 with a homer, a walk and three RBI in Saturday's victory over the Braves.

Franco remains stuck in the eighth spot in the lineup, but he won't be there for long if he can keep up this level of performance. He hit a two-run shot to drive Bryse Wilson from the game in the fourth inning and added an insurance run with an RBI single in the eighth.

