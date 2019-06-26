Phillies' Maikel Franco: Homers again Tuesday
Franco went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Mets.
After starting just twice in a nine-game stretch from June 14 through 23, Franco has re-entered the Philadelphia lineup at third base for the past two contests. The 26-year-old has responded to his recent benching by recording home runs in both games, with his go-ahead, two-run shot in the sixth inning Tuesday ultimately holding up as the difference. Scott Kingery had previously been acting as the Phillies' primary option at the hot corner, but his ability to play center field will allow Franco to stick in the lineup at least semi-regularly so long as he's consistently delivering productive at-bats.
