Phillies' Maikel Franco: Homers and drives in two

Franco went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Giants.

Franco was bumped up to the cleanup spot Monday, and is continuing to hit in the middle of the lineup with Wednesday's tilt seeing him hit fifth. It's easy to see why manager Gabe Kapler has moved him up -- Franco is hitting .353 since the calendar flipped to May and has three homers and a trio of doubles in the midst of his current seven game hitting streak. Following a pair of disappointing seasons, the 25-year-old is slashing .292/.325/.540 to go along with seven homers and 28 RBI, the latter of which is tops among all third basemen.