Phillies' Maikel Franco: Improved mechanics producing results

Manager Pete Mackanin said Franco has leveled his swing which has helped him get things going at the plate, Corey Seidman of CSN Philadelphia reports. "He's not upper-cutting the ball," Mackanin said. "He has a nice, level swing. Matt (Stairs) had him shorten his stride and that helped in that regard. But he is working above the ball rather than underneath the ball."

Franco is hitting .297/.343/.563 with four homers in 64 at-bats in July after hitting just .219/.277/.371 with 10 homers over the first three months of the season. He's also shown an improved eye at the plate, dropping his strikeout rate by more than four percent this year and upping his walk rate by 1.1 percent over last season. His July performance may indicate a big second half is coming for the young third baseman.