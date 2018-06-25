Phillies' Maikel Franco: In Monday's lineup

Franco (lower body) is in the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees, according to Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Franco exited Sunday's game in the eighth inning with an unspecified injury, but his presence in Monday's lineup indicates he is not dealing with anything serious. Franco will play third base Monday and hit seventh against Yankees starter Jonathan Loaisiga.

