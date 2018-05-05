Phillies' Maikel Franco: Inches short of two-homer night

Franco went 2-for-4 with a solo homer Friday against the Natinonals.

Franco's homer was a one-out blast off of Trevor Gott in the sixth inning. He narrowly missed another homer in the fourth inning but was robbed by Matt Adams at the wall. He also added a ninth-inning double. Franco is having his best season since his rookie campaign back in 2015, hitting .272/.307/.511 with five homers in 101 plate appearances. He looks to be a capable fantasy contributor again after two disappointing seasons.