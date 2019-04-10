Phillies' Maikel Franco: Launches fourth homer

Franco went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and a pair of runs in Tuesday's loss to the Nationals.

Franco hit a solo shot to tie the game off Stephen Strasburg in the third inning. He later singled and scored on a Jean Segura triple in the fourth. Franco could potentially help the Phillies more if he were batting higher up than eighth, but the team is unlikely to want to mess with a good thing, as he's hit .294/.442/.706 with four homers in 10 games out of the spot this season.

