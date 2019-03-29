Phillies' Maikel Franco: Launches Opening Day homer

Franco went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Thursday's opener against Atlanta.

Franco extended the Phillies' lead to five in the sixth inning with a three-run blast to left, his first home run of the 2019 campaign. The 26-year-old has clubbed 20-plus homers in each of the previous three seasons and should certainly have a chance to do so again in 2019, assuming he stays healthy.

