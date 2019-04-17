Phillies' Maikel Franco: Launches sixth homer

Franco went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 14-3 rout of the Mets.

With Rhys Hoskins (ankle) banged up a bit, Franco slid over to first base for the first time this season, but the new position did nothing to slow him down at the plate. He's now slashing .259/.385/.630 through 16 games with six homers and 17 RBI, but with Scott Kingery swinging an even hotter bat right now, Franco could eventually begin to lose the occasional start on a crowded Phillies roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories