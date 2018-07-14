Phillies' Maikel Franco: Launches solo shot

Franco went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's victory over the Marlins.

Franco's homer, his 13th of the year, added an insurance run with two outs in the top of the ninth inning. The third baseman has now hit .375/.429/.656 with four homers in his last 20 games, dragging his season line up to a respectable .272/.319/.467. The Phillies could be buyers at the deadline after an unexpectedly successful first half, but Franco may have done enough to keep himself from being the weakest link and therefore keep most of his playing time.

