Phillies' Maikel Franco: Launches solo shot
Franco went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's victory over the Marlins.
Franco's homer, his 13th of the year, added an insurance run with two outs in the top of the ninth inning. The third baseman has now hit .375/.429/.656 with four homers in his last 20 games, dragging his season line up to a respectable .272/.319/.467. The Phillies could be buyers at the deadline after an unexpectedly successful first half, but Franco may have done enough to keep himself from being the weakest link and therefore keep most of his playing time.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...